QatarEnergy Orders 17 New LNG Carriers in $3.9 Billion Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a deal with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea for the new vessels. Image Credit: QatarEnergy

Doha-based QatarEnergy has ordered 17 new LNG carriers in an order worth around $3.9 billion.

The firm has signed a deal with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea for the new vessels, which will mark the start of the second phase of its ship acquisition programme, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ships will have 174,000 m3 of LNG capacity. The company values the deal at 14.2 billion Qatari Riyals ($3.9 billion).

"These 17 LNG carriers will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to the highest technical and environmental standards and specifications," Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's minister of state for energy affairs, said in the statement.

"Further, the vessels are designed to achieve optimal fuel efficiency and significant reduction in carbon emissions.

"This emphasizes our continued commitment as a leader in sustainability, innovation, and growth within the LNG industry."

The firm's plan is the largest LNG carrier shipbuilding programme in the LNG industry's history. A total of 60 ships were ordered in the first phase of the programme.