Spanish Ferry Company Adds to Electric-Powered Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship at Ibizia port. Image credit / S&B

Spanish ferry operator Balearia is to add two electric-powered ferries to its existing fleet.

The company launched its first such passenger and cargo ship to operate between the Baleric islands of Ibizia and Formentera in 2023.

The newbuilds to be constructed in Spain will ply the route between Tarifa on mainland Spain and the Moroccan port of Tangier.

The Spanish shipping company has invested significantly in alternative fuels. Of its current 34-strong fleet, 11 ferries have gas-powered dual-fuel engines.

Electric propulsion for ships is at an early stage of development. Typically, electric power is used for auxiliary engines and for ships moving between two set points such as short-route ferries.