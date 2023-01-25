Cold Ironing Focus for Italian Utility and Cruise Operator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Genoa: cruise port. Image Credit / Panzeri.

Cruise operator Costa Crociere and utilities firm Enel are to look at ways to reduce emissions for cruise ships going in and out of port.

Cruise vessels keep power running when docked giving rise to emissions and public health concerns.

A pilot project forms the basis of the agreement that was signed earlier this month. A cruise ship will be retro-fitted with battery power supply. To match the onboard power, quayside recharging (or cold-ironing) will also form part of the scope of the project.

"The aim of the refitting will be to transform a Costa cruise ship into a zero-emission ship from its entry into port until its exit, including the hours it remains stationary on the quayside, in total about half of its operating day," Enel said.

The agreement will focus on Italian ports although the project could be exended to stops in Spain.

A third of the Costa fleet is equipped to use shoreside power facilities. The changes have been made ahead of planned introduction of shoreside projects across the Mediterranean.