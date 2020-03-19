Dan-Bunkering Appoints New Managing Director in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dollerup was previously Dan-Bunkering's managing director in Houston. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuels supplier Dan-Bunkering has appointed Hans Lind Dollerup as the new managing director of its Monaco office, the company said Thursday.

Dollerup has previously been Dan-Bunkering's managing director in Houston, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has most recently served as a senior manager for business development for parent company Bunker Holding in Copenhagen.

He has been involved in the bunker industry since 2002, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement.

"Hans has been involved in trading, management and strategic business development, giving him a broad interface and a great deal of valuable and diverse knowledge," the company said.

Dan-Bunkering currently has four members of staff in its Monaco office, and is looking to expand it, the company said.

Contact details for Dollerup are as follows:

Direct phone: +377 97 77 63 20

Mobile: +33 6 80 86 99 22

Email: hald@dan-bunkering.com