Freija Plans Synthetic Methane Plant in Finland for Shipping
Synthetic methane or e-methane can be used to power dual-fuel LNG vessels without the need for significant modifications to engines or components.
Norwegian firm Freija aims to develop a synthetic methane (e-methane) production plant in the city of Nokia in Finland.
The company seeks to produce 58,000 mt/year of e-methane from 2029 onwards, Freija said in a statement on its website.
Freija seeks to cater to e-methane demand from shipping and heavy transport sectors.
Synthetic methane or e-methane can be used to power LNG-fuelled vessels without modifications to engines or components.
Its storage and bunkering logistics are nearly identical to LNG, making the transition to e-methane seamless for LNG fleet owners seeking a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG.
“Given that methane is the main constituent of LNG, e-methane does not represent any fundamentally new challenges in fuel storage, logistics, and bunkering,” Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center said in its report.
Freija will produce e-methane from hydrogen and biogenic CO2.
The company has begun front-end engineering and design studies for the plant and plans to make a final investment decision in 2026. The plant’s production capacity can be expanded further in phases.