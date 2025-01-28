Freija Plans Synthetic Methane Plant in Finland for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Synthetic methane or e-methane can be used to power dual-fuel LNG vessels without the need for significant modifications to engines or components.

Norwegian firm Freija aims to develop a synthetic methane (e-methane) production plant in the city of Nokia in Finland.

The company seeks to produce 58,000 mt/year of e-methane from 2029 onwards, Freija said in a statement on its website.

Freija seeks to cater to e-methane demand from shipping and heavy transport sectors.

Synthetic methane or e-methane can be used to power LNG-fuelled vessels without modifications to engines or components.

Its storage and bunkering logistics are nearly identical to LNG, making the transition to e-methane seamless for LNG fleet owners seeking a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG.

“Given that methane is the main constituent of LNG, e-methane does not represent any fundamentally new challenges in fuel storage, logistics, and bunkering,” Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center said in its report.

Freija will produce e-methane from hydrogen and biogenic CO2.

The company has begun front-end engineering and design studies for the plant and plans to make a final investment decision in 2026. The plant’s production capacity can be expanded further in phases.