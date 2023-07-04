UK to Add Domestic Shipping to Emissions Trading System From 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK is following the EU in starting to charge shipping for its carbon emissions. File Image / Pixabay

The UK is set to start charging its domestic shipping industry for its carbon emissions.

Domestic shipping will be included in the UK ETS from 2026, the UK government said in a statement on its website on Monday. The rule will apply to ships over 5,000 GT in size.

"For the first time the domestic maritime transport, waste incineration and energy from waste sector will be added to the scheme," the government said in the statement.

"This is in line with commitments to bring other high-emitting sectors in the UK ETS and will encourage companies in those sectors to cut their emissions and invest in cleaner alternatives.

"These changes are being announced now to provide operators with time to prepare and ensure a smooth transition for affected businesses."