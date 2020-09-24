P&O Orders ABB Hybrid Propulsion Systems for New Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due to enter service on the Dover-Calais route in 2023. Image Credit: P&O Ferries

P&O Ferries has ordered hybrid propulsion systems from technology company ABB for two of its ferries, the company said Wednesday.

The vessels, to be built at the Guangzhou Shipyard in China, will be equipped with both diesel generators and 8.8MWh batteries, ABB said in an emailed statement. The generators will charge the batteries until shore power facilities become available.

The ships are due to enter service on the Dover-Calais route in 2023.

The double-ended design of the ferries will mean they do not need to turn in port, saving one tonne of fuel and seven minutes of time for each outbound and return journey, ABB said.