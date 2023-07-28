EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Treasury Specialist in Tallinn
Friday July 28, 2023
The role is based in the company's Tallinn office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner
Estonia-based marine fuels firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a treasury specialist in Tallinn.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in accounting and finance, as well as fluent Russian, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Knowledge of trade finance products and treasury best practices would be an advantage.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Processing and execution of the payment orders
- Preparation of the payment schedule
- Currency conversions
- Working with bank compliance requests
- Ordering swift payment confirmations and payment investigations
- Advising internal stakeholders on the payment related issues
- Other ad-hoc tasks
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.