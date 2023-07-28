BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Treasury Specialist in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Tallinn office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Estonia-based marine fuels firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a treasury specialist in Tallinn.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in accounting and finance, as well as fluent Russian, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Knowledge of trade finance products and treasury best practices would be an advantage.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Processing and execution of the payment orders

Preparation of the payment schedule

Currency conversions

Working with bank compliance requests

Ordering swift payment confirmations and payment investigations

Advising internal stakeholders on the payment related issues

Other ad-hoc tasks

