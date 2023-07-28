BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Treasury Specialist in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 28, 2023

Estonia-based marine fuels firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a treasury specialist in Tallinn.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in accounting and finance, as well as fluent Russian, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Knowledge of trade finance products and treasury best practices would be an advantage.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Processing and execution of the payment orders
  • Preparation of the payment schedule
  • Currency conversions
  • Working with bank compliance requests
  • Ordering swift payment confirmations and payment investigations
  • Advising internal stakeholders on the payment related issues
  • Other ad-hoc tasks

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com