BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 18, 2024

Global testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with experience of quality inspections and recent experience within the maritime or transport sectors, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships
  • Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory
  • You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the VPS Code of Practice

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com