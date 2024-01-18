BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience of quality inspections and recent experience within the maritime or transport sectors. Image Credit: VPS

Global testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with experience of quality inspections and recent experience within the maritime or transport sectors, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships

Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory

You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the VPS Code of Practice

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.