Dutch Firms to Build LNG Jetty in Brunsbüttel for Bunker Vessel Loading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Construction of the jetty is set to begin this summer and is scheduled for completion in 2027. Image Credit: Hakkers Waterbouw

Dutch firms Ballast Nedam Infra and Hakkers Waterbouw have been selected by German LNG Terminal to construct a large sea jetty for the new LNG facility in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

The jetty will be designed to accommodate large LNG vessels, with a capacity of up to 267,000 m3, Hakkers Waterbouw said in a statement on its website on Monday.

In addition to the main berth for larger vessels, there will be a smaller berth designed to accommodate LNG bunker vessels and barges.

The jetty will be able to unload LNG at a rate of 14,000 m3 per hour, while its loading capacity will reach 3,000 m3 per hour.

Construction of the jetty is set to begin this summer, with the completion date scheduled for early 2027.