Norway's Pherousa Receives Class Approval for Onboard Ammonia Cracking Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cracking technology enables the conversion of ammonia into hydrogen for use in fuel cells or hydrogen-powered engines. Image Credit: TECO 2030

Norwegian technology firm Pherousa has received approval in principle for its onboard ammonia cracking technology from classification societies American Bureau of Shipping and DNV.

The technology enables the conversion of ammonia into hydrogen directly onboard, which can used as fuel to power fuel cells or hydrogen-powered engines, Pherousa said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As ammonia offers higher energy density and easier storage compared to pure hydrogen, it serves as an efficient hydrogen carrier for maritime applications.

Pherousa says this technology can be also used to replace conventional fuels with hydrogen as pilot fuels in ammonia-fuelled engines.

Ammonia-dual fuel engines require certain quantities of conventional fuels such as diesel for ignition as ammonia has a higher ignition temperature compared to conventional fuels. This may range from 5-10% depending on engine type and manufacturer.

By using hydrogen as pilot fuel, dual-fuel ammonia ships can achieve net-zero emissions.

Pherousa is now looking to scale up its ammonia cracking technology for commercial applications in the shipping sector.