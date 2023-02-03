Shell LNG Bunker Barge Launched in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Enagas

An LNG bunker delivery vessel to be operated by global energy producer Shell has been launched in Spain.

Enagas subsidiary Scale Gas and Norway's Knutsen jointly unveiled the Haugesand Knutsen in Barcelona on Thursday, Enagas said in a statement on its website. The vessel will be chartered by Shell to supply LNG as a bunker fuel in the Mediterranean, loading LNG from an Enagas facility.

The vessel has two 2,500 m3 LNG tanks.

"The Haugesund Knutsen, which today joins our global bunkering network, is a magnificent example of how collaboration between different actors in the sector, together with the support of public administrations, will make it possible to jointly achieve decarbonisation objectives," Oscar Fernandez, president of Shell Spain, said in the statement.

LNG bunker demand has risen rapidly in recent years as an alternative to conventional marine fuels. Its growth was slowed significantly last year as the war in Ukraine drove global gas prices to record highs.