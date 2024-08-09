UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Suezmax tanker Delta Blue came under attack west of Saleef at 3:40 AM UTC on Friday, and again at 5:57 AM, after two previous attacks on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The Suezmax tanker Delta Blue came under attack west of Saleef at 3:40 AM UTC on Friday, and again at 5:57 AM, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The ship had also been attacked twice in the Baab al-Mandab on Thursday night.

"The master reports a third attack at 0340 UTC by an uncrewed surface vessel (USV), the agency said.

"The ship's armed security team fired upon the USV, which then exploded a distance from the vessel.

"The vessel reports a fourth attack at 0557 UTC, a missile splashed in the sea in close proximity to the vessel.

"The crew and vessel are reported to be safe and are proceeding to next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past nine months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.