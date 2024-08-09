UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Suezmax tanker Delta Blue came under attack about 45 nautical miles south of Al Mukha at 2:03 PM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The Suezmax tanker Delta Blue came under attack about 45 nautical miles south of Al Mukha at 2:03 PM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master reports an attack by an RPG exploding in close proximity to the vessel from two small craft, white and black in colour, each with four persons on board," the agency said.

"The persons on board the small craft are reported to be wearing white and yellow raincoats."

The ship then came under attack again later on Thursday.

"The master reports a further attack by missile at 22:45 UTC exploding in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"The vessel and crew are reported to be safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past nine months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.