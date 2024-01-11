Armed Individuals Board Vessel off Omani Coast: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gulf: attack on ship reported. File Image / Pixabay.

A merchant ship -- possibly an oil tanker -- has been boarded by armed individuals 50 nautical miles east of Sohar, Oman.

The ship was boarded on January 11 by up to five armed intruders wearing military-style back uniforms with black masks, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations authority.

The ship is reported to have altered course towards Iranian territorial waters. Communications with the vessel have been lost, according to UKMTO.

A Reuters report citing maritime security firm Ambrey classed the vessel as an oil tanker

Tensions in the Gulf and Red Sea area show no sign of abating as Yemen-based Houthi rebels attempt to exert economic pressure by disrupting seaborne trade.

According to the IfW Kiel institute, global trade declined by 1.3% from November to December 2023 on the back of increased risks to maritime trade in the Red Sea area.

Currently around 200,000 containers are being transported via the Red Sea daily, down from some 500,000 per day in November, Reuters reported