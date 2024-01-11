UPDATE: Iran Seizes Oil Tanker St. Nikolas off Omani Coast - Reports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gulf: attack on ship reported. File Image / Pixabay.

Marshal Islands flagged oil tanker St. Nikolas today was seized by the Iranian navy, according to multiple reports on the matter.

Initial reports said the vessel, which last year was seized by the US, was boarded January 11 by armed individuals 50 nautical miles east of Sohar, Oman.

Up to five individuals wearing military-style back uniforms with black masks, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations authority.

The ship is reported to have altered course towards Iranian territorial waters. Communications with the vessel have been lost, according to UKMTO.

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), citing the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Navy, later said the seizure has taken place on court order.

Previously named the Suez Rajan, IRNA said the vessel "had earlier stolen an Iranian oil cargo and handed it over to the US."

The US previously seized Suez Rajan on April 19, 2023 accusing it of making a shipment of crude oil for the benefit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in violation of sanctions placed against the country.

Court documents later suggested the oil was subject to forfeiture based on U.S. terrorism and money laundering statutes.

Tensions in the Gulf and Red Sea area show no sign of abating as Yemen-based Houthi rebels attempt to exert economic pressure by disrupting seaborne trade.

According to the IfW Kiel institute, global trade declined by 1.3% from November to December 2023 on the back of increased risks to maritime trade in the Red Sea area.

Currently around 200,000 containers are being transported via the Red Sea daily, down from some 500,000 per day in November, Reuters reported