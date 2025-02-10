Fincantieri Delivers Dual-Fuel LNG Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Italian shipbuilding firm has delivered the first of two cruise ships for TUI Cruises. Image Credit: Fincantieri

Fincantieri has delivered a dual-fuel LNG cruise ship to Germany's TUI Cruises.

The Mein Schiff Relax is equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels, Fincantieri said in a LinkedIn post.

The delivery ceremony took place at the Monfalcone shipyard for the first of two 161,000 GT cruise ships ordered by TUI Cruises in 2018.

The vessel features shore-power connectivity.

The second cruise ship is expected to be delivered by 2026.

Currently, there are around 24 LNG fuel-powered cruise ships in operation, with an additional 25 ships on order, according to data from classification society DNV.

"With a prestigious partner like TUI Cruises, we donate a new ship to the sea, a symbol of a shared vision and the exceptional dedication of our people towards a more innovative and sustainable cruise industry," Fincantieri said.