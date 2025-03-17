Grimaldi Group Adds New Battery-Hybrid Ro-Ro Vessel to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is equipped with lithium batteries, delivering a total power capacity of 5 MWh.

Naples-based logistics firm Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of a battery-hybrid 67,311 GT ro-ro vessel from Jinling Shipyard in China.

Named Eco Napoli, the vessel is the last in a series of 14 hybrid ships ordered by Grimaldi, the company announced on its website on Friday.

The vessel is equipped with lithium batteries providing a total power capacity of 5 MWh, enabling it to operate in hybrid mode. These batteries can be charged using shaft generators or energy produced by the vessel's 350 m2 solar panels.

Additionally, Eco Napoli features scrubber systems, allowing it to run on cheaper HSFO while complying with sulphur emissions regulations.

"With the arrival of the Eco Napoli, the GG5G fleet is finally complete: fourteen hybrid ro-ro units, with a total value exceeding one billion dollars, which in recent years have revolutionized short-sea transport in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe," Emanuele Grimaldi, managing director of Grimaldi Group, said.