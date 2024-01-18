Drone Attack Hits US-Owned Bulker in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was hit by a drone about 60 nautical miles southeast of Aden at about 5:35 PM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A US-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged dry bulk carrier has been identified as the vessel hit by Wednesday evening's drone attack in the Gulf of Aden.

The 55,300 DWT bulker Genco Picardy was hit and damaged by a one-way drone at about 8:30 PM Sanaa time on Wednesday, US Central Command said in a social media post.

The incident had earlier been reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency, without naming the vessel involved.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.