Falmouth Completes Bunkering Upgrades

Mrs Sarah Newton MP and Paul Denmead, Director of Terminal Operations UK WFS. Image Credit: WFS

Falmouth now boasts "the most advanced marine Fueling Terminal in UK" following the completion of recent upgrade works, according to World Fuel Services.

As part of the refurbishment programme, the supplier said the new Falmouth Eastern Jetty was officially opened earlier this month by local MP for Truro and Falmouth, Rt. Hon Sarah Newton.

In addition, the Tank Farm was decontaminated, ageing tanks were demolished, and replacement tanks constructed.

"Attracting over 500 ships per year, the investment at Falmouth means WFS can now offer enhanced customer offering and experience at this key location for Europe, leading up to 2020, and beyond," WFS said.

Located at the edge of the Emissions Control Area (ECA) 14 miles from the English Channel, the port sees over 70,000 vessels passing each year.