UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened at about 10:00 AM UTC on Thursday 57 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new ship attack has been reported in the Red Sea, according to the British authorities.

The incident happened at about 10:00 AM UTC on Thursday 57 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Authorities are investigating," the organisation said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and to report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.