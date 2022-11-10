Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 44

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 10, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 3 – November 9, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-11-2022     Hercules 300     SMALL TANKER     11-05-1990     Bright Maroon Shipping    
07-11-2022     Song Hau Pn     HANDY TANKER     12-01-1998     PETROVIETNAM    
07-11-2022     Cilacap Permina Samudra 104     FPSO TANKER     01-01-1975     Pertamina    
03-11-2022     Taxiarhis     HANDY TANKER     20-02-2004     Holger Navigation    
03-11-2022     Hanil Redpearl     ROPAX FERRY     30-11-1995     Hanil Express    

