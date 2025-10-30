Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 44

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 30, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 23 – October 29, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-10-2025     Ningaloo Vision     FPSO TANKER     Jan 1981     Unknown USA    
26-10-2025     Collaroy     PASSENGER FERRY     Aug 1988     Sydney Ferries Corporation    
24-10-2025     Monica P     HANDYMAX     Apr 1998     Asia Mulia Transpasifik    
24-10-2025     Zenith     AFRAMAX     Jul 1998     PETROVIETNAM    
24-10-2025     Icon Amara     PSV     Sep 2014     Lianson Fleet Group Berhad    
24-10-2025     Discoverer Inspiration     DRILLSHIP     Oct 2009     Transocean Inc    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

