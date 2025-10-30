Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 44
Thursday October 30, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 23 – October 29, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|27-10-2025
|Ningaloo Vision
|FPSO TANKER
|Jan 1981
|Unknown USA
|26-10-2025
|Collaroy
|PASSENGER FERRY
|Aug 1988
|Sydney Ferries Corporation
|24-10-2025
|Monica P
|HANDYMAX
|Apr 1998
|Asia Mulia Transpasifik
|24-10-2025
|Zenith
|AFRAMAX
|Jul 1998
|PETROVIETNAM
|24-10-2025
|Icon Amara
|PSV
|Sep 2014
|Lianson Fleet Group Berhad
|24-10-2025
|Discoverer Inspiration
|DRILLSHIP
|Oct 2009
|Transocean Inc