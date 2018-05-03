Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 18
Thursday May 3, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 26 – May 2, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|02-05-2018
|Atlantic Challenger
|AHTS
|01-02-1974
|Bayu Maritim Berkah PT
|02-05-2018
|Tsarevskiy
|AHTS
|03-09-1983
|Global Flot
|02-05-2018
|Theresa
|PSV
|01-01-1982
|Midgulf Offshore
|02-05-2018
|Kymolos
|VLCC
|30-04-1998
|Aeolos Management
|01-05-2018
|Seakay Spirit
|SUEZMAX
|09-01-1979
|Keystone Shipping
|01-05-2018
|Sea Queen
|SMALL TANKER
|27-03-1984
|National Ajman Petroleum Co
|01-05-2018
|Guna
|SMALL TANKER
|05-06-1972
|Dilmas Co Ltd
|01-05-2018
|Maharshi Shubhatreya
|MGC
|21-05-1982
|Varun Shipping
|01-05-2018
|Symbio One
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|20-01-1990
|Symbio Petro Sejahtera PT
|01-05-2018
|Maharshi Devatreya
|MGC
|28-11-1990
|Varun Shipping
|01-05-2018
|Maharshi Krishnatreya
|MGC
|20-03-1991
|Varun Shipping
|01-05-2018
|Maharshi Bhavatreya
|MGC
|24-05-1991
|Varun Shipping
|01-05-2018
|Maharshi Mahatreya
|MGC
|23-07-1991
|Varun Shipping
|01-05-2018
|Maharshi Bhardwaj
|VLGC
|30-10-1992
|Varun Shipping
|01-05-2018
|Symbio Two
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|26-12-1990
|Symbio Petro Sejahtera PT
|30-04-2018
|Zhong Xiang
|REEFER
|01-01-1992
|Hua Yang Intl Marine Trans
|30-04-2018
|ENSCO 80
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-08-1978
|ENSCO