Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 18

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 3, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 26 – May 2, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
02-05-2018     Atlantic Challenger     AHTS     01-02-1974     Bayu Maritim Berkah PT    
02-05-2018     Tsarevskiy     AHTS     03-09-1983     Global Flot    
02-05-2018     Theresa     PSV     01-01-1982     Midgulf Offshore    
02-05-2018     Kymolos     VLCC     30-04-1998     Aeolos Management    
01-05-2018     Seakay Spirit     SUEZMAX     09-01-1979     Keystone Shipping    
01-05-2018     Sea Queen     SMALL TANKER     27-03-1984     National Ajman Petroleum Co    
01-05-2018     Guna     SMALL TANKER     05-06-1972     Dilmas Co Ltd    
01-05-2018     Maharshi Shubhatreya     MGC     21-05-1982     Varun Shipping    
01-05-2018     Symbio One     FULLY PRESSURISED     20-01-1990     Symbio Petro Sejahtera PT    
01-05-2018     Maharshi Devatreya     MGC     28-11-1990     Varun Shipping    
01-05-2018     Maharshi Krishnatreya     MGC     20-03-1991     Varun Shipping    
01-05-2018     Maharshi Bhavatreya     MGC     24-05-1991     Varun Shipping    
01-05-2018     Maharshi Mahatreya     MGC     23-07-1991     Varun Shipping    
01-05-2018     Maharshi Bhardwaj     VLGC     30-10-1992     Varun Shipping    
01-05-2018     Symbio Two     FULLY PRESSURISED     26-12-1990     Symbio Petro Sejahtera PT    
30-04-2018     Zhong Xiang     REEFER     01-01-1992     Hua Yang Intl Marine Trans    
30-04-2018     ENSCO 80     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-08-1978     ENSCO    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

