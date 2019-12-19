Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 50

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 19, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 12 – December 18, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-12-2019     Batangas Bay 1     MPP     26-09-1996     Panstar Shipping    
17-12-2019     Jinsei Maru     PCTC     23-03-1990     NYK Line    
16-12-2019     Honor     SMALL TANKER     18-01-1985     Trinitas Ship Management    
16-12-2019     Lorena BR     HANDY TANKER     11-07-1996     Transpetro    
16-12-2019     Unique 6     FULLY PRESSURISED     30-06-1976     Siam Lucky Marine    
13-12-2019     Madurai Meenakshi     MPP     01-03-2001     Proactive Ship Management    
13-12-2019     Thebaud Sea     DIVE SUPPORT     30-09-1999     McDermott International    
13-12-2019     Georgia K     HANDY BULKER     24-02-2000     MPK Shipping    
13-12-2019     West Ocean 9     GENERAL CARGO     22-08-1979     West Ocean Lines and Transport    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

