Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 35
Thursday September 4, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 28 – September 3, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|02-09-2025
|Henry Goodrich
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|Jul 1985
|Transocean Inc
|02-09-2025
|Discoverer India
|DRILLSHIP
|Aug 2010
|Transocean Inc
|02-09-2025
|Deepwater Champion
|DRILLSHIP
|Nov 2010
|Transocean Inc
|02-09-2025
|Discoverer Americas
|DRILLSHIP
|Aug 2009
|Transocean Inc
|02-09-2025
|Discoverer Clear Leader
|DRILLSHIP
|Mar 2009
|Transocean Inc
|01-09-2025
|Bel Air
|PANAMAX BULKER
|Feb 2006
|Veritas Shipmanagement
|29-08-2025
|Sunny Oak
|FEEDER
|Oct 1995
|KMTC
|29-08-2025
|Grace Ferrum
|HANDY TANKER
|Apr 2013
|Grace Energy Shipping
|29-08-2025
|Rade
|LARGE LNG
|Nov 2002
|Capital Gas