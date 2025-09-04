Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 35

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 4, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 28 – September 3, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
02-09-2025     Henry Goodrich     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     Jul 1985     Transocean Inc    
02-09-2025     Discoverer India     DRILLSHIP     Aug 2010     Transocean Inc    
02-09-2025     Deepwater Champion     DRILLSHIP     Nov 2010     Transocean Inc    
02-09-2025     Discoverer Americas     DRILLSHIP     Aug 2009     Transocean Inc    
02-09-2025     Discoverer Clear Leader     DRILLSHIP     Mar 2009     Transocean Inc    
01-09-2025     Bel Air     PANAMAX BULKER     Feb 2006     Veritas Shipmanagement    
29-08-2025     Sunny Oak     FEEDER     Oct 1995     KMTC    
29-08-2025     Grace Ferrum     HANDY TANKER     Apr 2013     Grace Energy Shipping    
29-08-2025     Rade     LARGE LNG     Nov 2002     Capital Gas    

 

