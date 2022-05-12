Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 19

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 12, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 5 – May 11, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-05-2022     Niki     VLCC     15-02-2000     Unknown Greek    
09-05-2022     Maersk Helper     AHTS     29-07-2002     Maersk Supply Service    
09-05-2022     Maersk Attender     MPSV     02-06-2000     Maersk Supply Service    
09-05-2022     Venas 20     SMALL TANKER     04-02-1985     Thailaemthong Supply & Service    
09-05-2022     Maersk Winner     MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT     21-07-2003     Maersk Supply Service    

