Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 10

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 12, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 5 – March 11, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-03-2020     Shagang Giant     CAPESIZE     12-01-1993     Eastern Pacific Shipping    
11-03-2020     Hong Ching     SMALL TANKER     30-11-1992     Undisclosed    
11-03-2020     Ariso     HANDYMAX     14-06-1996     K Line    
09-03-2020     Ibrahim Simsek     MPP     10-05-1983     Moran Shipping Lines    
09-03-2020     Diva     SMALL TANKER     27-02-1980     Transpetro    
09-03-2020     Prato     HANDY TANKER     23-08-1996     Delfi Tankers    
09-03-2020     Sinokor Yokohama     FEEDERMAX     11-01-2000     Sinokor    
07-03-2020     Iron Man     AHTS     12-12-1985     Star Matrix    
07-03-2020     Usolie     PANAMAX BULKER     29-03-1990     Harvester Shipmanagement    
07-03-2020     New Joy     CAPESIZE     08-09-1998     Pan Ocean    
06-03-2020     TG Aphrodite     SUB PANAMAX CONT     23-12-1999     Goldenport Shipmanagement    
05-03-2020     Santiago Pearl     HANDYMAX     01-07-1985     SMT Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

