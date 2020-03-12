Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 10
Thursday March 12, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 5 – March 11, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|11-03-2020
|Shagang Giant
|CAPESIZE
|12-01-1993
|Eastern Pacific Shipping
|11-03-2020
|Hong Ching
|SMALL TANKER
|30-11-1992
|Undisclosed
|11-03-2020
|Ariso
|HANDYMAX
|14-06-1996
|K Line
|09-03-2020
|Ibrahim Simsek
|MPP
|10-05-1983
|Moran Shipping Lines
|09-03-2020
|Diva
|SMALL TANKER
|27-02-1980
|Transpetro
|09-03-2020
|Prato
|HANDY TANKER
|23-08-1996
|Delfi Tankers
|09-03-2020
|Sinokor Yokohama
|FEEDERMAX
|11-01-2000
|Sinokor
|07-03-2020
|Iron Man
|AHTS
|12-12-1985
|Star Matrix
|07-03-2020
|Usolie
|PANAMAX BULKER
|29-03-1990
|Harvester Shipmanagement
|07-03-2020
|New Joy
|CAPESIZE
|08-09-1998
|Pan Ocean
|06-03-2020
|TG Aphrodite
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|23-12-1999
|Goldenport Shipmanagement
|05-03-2020
|Santiago Pearl
|HANDYMAX
|01-07-1985
|SMT Shipping