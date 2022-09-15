Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 36

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 15, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 8 – September 14, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-09-2022     Cheval Bleu     SUEZMAX     06-12-1995     Bihar International    
12-09-2022     Bonvoy 8     SMALL TANKER     28-09-1994     Greatsources Shipping    
12-09-2022     Smit Borneo     CRANE VSL     04-02-1974     SMIT    
09-09-2022     Chang Sheng     PANAMAX BULKER     17-11-1998     Dongguan Haichang    
09-09-2022     Winning Integrity     CAPESIZE     01-12-2000     Winning Shipping    
09-09-2022     Bei Lun 6     HANDYMAX     20-10-1989     Ningbo Beilun Shipping    
09-09-2022     Polan     POST PANAMAX MT     02-07-1999     Unknown Greek    

