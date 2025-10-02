Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 39

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 2, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 25 – October 1, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
29-09-2025     Heisei Maru     SMALL HANDY     Jun 1990     Heisei Shoun    
28-09-2025     Lady L     REEFER     Dec 1986     Undisclosed    
27-09-2025     KM Puteri Kirana     HANDYMAX     Jul 1994     Puteri Maju Sukses    
27-09-2025     Niigata Trader     FEEDERMAX     May 1997     Sinokor    
26-09-2025     Rising Harrier     HANDYMAX     Jul 1997     Swedish Management Co    
26-09-2025     AE Gas     FULLY PRESSURISED     Aug 1995     Tanker Armada Nusanatra    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

