Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 39
Thursday October 2, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 25 – October 1, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|29-09-2025
|Heisei Maru
|SMALL HANDY
|Jun 1990
|Heisei Shoun
|28-09-2025
|Lady L
|REEFER
|Dec 1986
|Undisclosed
|27-09-2025
|KM Puteri Kirana
|HANDYMAX
|Jul 1994
|Puteri Maju Sukses
|27-09-2025
|Niigata Trader
|FEEDERMAX
|May 1997
|Sinokor
|26-09-2025
|Rising Harrier
|HANDYMAX
|Jul 1997
|Swedish Management Co
|26-09-2025
|AE Gas
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|Aug 1995
|Tanker Armada Nusanatra