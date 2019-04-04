Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 13
Thursday April 4, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 28 – April 3, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|03-04-2019
|Claes Maersk
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-03-1994
|Maersk Line Ltd
|02-04-2019
|Ladinda
|FPSO TANKER
|15-05-1975
|EMP Malacca Strait SA
|02-04-2019
|Kuzma Minin
|HANDY BULKER
|07-02-1980
|Murmansk Shipping
|02-04-2019
|Silver Geneva
|CAPESIZE
|26-02-1999
|Sinokor
|02-04-2019
|ENSCO 97
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|31-05-1980
|ENSCO
|01-04-2019
|DOS Explorer
|AHTS
|01-04-1973
|Baltic Shipping
|01-04-2019
|Diamond Sun
|SMALL HANDY BC
|10-06-1990
|Aland Shipping
|30-03-2019
|SKS Tanaro
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|06-09-1999
|SKS Tankers Holding AS
|29-03-2019
|Conkouati
|FPSO TANKER
|01-01-1973
|Perenco SA
|29-03-2019
|SKS Tiete
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|24-06-1999
|SKS Tankers Holding AS