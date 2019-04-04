Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 13

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 4, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 28 – April 3, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-04-2019     Claes Maersk     HANDY CONTAINER     01-03-1994     Maersk Line Ltd    
02-04-2019     Ladinda     FPSO TANKER     15-05-1975     EMP Malacca Strait SA    
02-04-2019     Kuzma Minin     HANDY BULKER     07-02-1980     Murmansk Shipping    
02-04-2019     Silver Geneva     CAPESIZE     26-02-1999     Sinokor    
02-04-2019     ENSCO 97     JACK UP DRILL RIG     31-05-1980     ENSCO    
01-04-2019     DOS Explorer     AHTS     01-04-1973     Baltic Shipping    
01-04-2019     Diamond Sun     SMALL HANDY BC     10-06-1990     Aland Shipping    
30-03-2019     SKS Tanaro     POST PANAMAX BULKER     06-09-1999     SKS Tankers Holding AS    
29-03-2019     Conkouati     FPSO TANKER     01-01-1973     Perenco SA    
29-03-2019     SKS Tiete     POST PANAMAX BULKER     24-06-1999     SKS Tankers Holding AS    

