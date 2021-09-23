Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 38

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 23, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 16 – September 22, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-09-2021     Kurushina     HANDY TANKER     01-10-1998     Undisclosed    
19-09-2021     Bon Atlantico     SMALL TANKER     27-04-2001     Fourcee    
18-09-2021     Golden Sailing     GEN CARGO     13-11-1992     Circle Ocean International    
17-09-2021     Get Luck     SMALL TANKER     23-04-1991     Billion Star Marine Services    
17-09-2021     Hapon     VLCC     30-04-1996     Undisclosed    
17-09-2021     Loch Rannoch     SUEZMAX     01-08-1998     Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers    
17-09-2021     Melody     LEG     08-06-1989     Milenyum Denizcilik    
17-09-2021     Penny H     VLCC     31-01-1996     Green Ocean Ship Management    
17-09-2021     Peron     VLCC     01-01-1997     Peron    
16-09-2021     Escapade     AFRAMAX     31-03-1998     Safe Seas Ship Management FZE    
16-09-2021     Ever Exuberant     SMALL TANKER     01-03-1994     Forever Win Enterprise    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

