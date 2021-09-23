Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 38
Thursday September 23, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 16 – September 22, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|20-09-2021
|Kurushina
|HANDY TANKER
|01-10-1998
|Undisclosed
|19-09-2021
|Bon Atlantico
|SMALL TANKER
|27-04-2001
|Fourcee
|18-09-2021
|Golden Sailing
|GEN CARGO
|13-11-1992
|Circle Ocean International
|17-09-2021
|Get Luck
|SMALL TANKER
|23-04-1991
|Billion Star Marine Services
|17-09-2021
|Hapon
|VLCC
|30-04-1996
|Undisclosed
|17-09-2021
|Loch Rannoch
|SUEZMAX
|01-08-1998
|Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers
|17-09-2021
|Melody
|LEG
|08-06-1989
|Milenyum Denizcilik
|17-09-2021
|Penny H
|VLCC
|31-01-1996
|Green Ocean Ship Management
|17-09-2021
|Peron
|VLCC
|01-01-1997
|Peron
|16-09-2021
|Escapade
|AFRAMAX
|31-03-1998
|Safe Seas Ship Management FZE
|16-09-2021
|Ever Exuberant
|SMALL TANKER
|01-03-1994
|Forever Win Enterprise