Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 38

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 24, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 17 – September 23, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
21-09-2020     Single Eagle     PCTC     24-06-1988     Rana Maritime Services SA    
21-09-2020     Michelle HK     PANAMAX BULKER     01-02-1989     Jiuzhou International Shipping    
21-09-2020     Ninos     FEEDERMAX     31-08-1990     Euroseas Shipping    
21-09-2020     Gelasha     CAPESIZE     01-07-1992     Maran Dry Management Inc    
21-09-2020     Halus     HANDY BULKER     30-10-1995     Unison Marine Corp    
18-09-2020     Aalaae     SINGLEDECKER     01-01-1974     Mohammed AS    
17-09-2020     VOS Producer     PSV     11-12-2006     Vroon Offshore Services    
17-09-2020     VOS Power     PSV     14-06-2006     Vroon Offshore Services    
17-09-2020     VOS Prominence     PSV     19-03-2007     Vroon Offshore Services    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com