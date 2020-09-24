Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 38
Thursday September 24, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 17 – September 23, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|21-09-2020
|Single Eagle
|PCTC
|24-06-1988
|Rana Maritime Services SA
|21-09-2020
|Michelle HK
|PANAMAX BULKER
|01-02-1989
|Jiuzhou International Shipping
|21-09-2020
|Ninos
|FEEDERMAX
|31-08-1990
|Euroseas Shipping
|21-09-2020
|Gelasha
|CAPESIZE
|01-07-1992
|Maran Dry Management Inc
|21-09-2020
|Halus
|HANDY BULKER
|30-10-1995
|Unison Marine Corp
|18-09-2020
|Aalaae
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-01-1974
|Mohammed AS
|17-09-2020
|VOS Producer
|PSV
|11-12-2006
|Vroon Offshore Services
|17-09-2020
|VOS Power
|PSV
|14-06-2006
|Vroon Offshore Services
|17-09-2020
|VOS Prominence
|PSV
|19-03-2007
|Vroon Offshore Services