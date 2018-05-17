Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 20

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 17, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 10 – May 16, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
16-05-2018     Oil Runner     SUEZMAX     07-11-1997     Pineti Shipmanagement    
15-05-2018     Asta Samudra     SMALL TANKER     20-12-1994     Humpuss Trans Inc    
15-05-2018     Ridgebury Pioneer     VLCC     02-12-1999     Ridgebury Tankers    
14-05-2018     Inciarte     SMALL TANKER     20-05-1983     PDV Marina    
14-05-2018     Mustafa M     GENERAL CARGO     30-03-1982     Unknown Greek    
14-05-2018     Order     HANDY TANKER     28-06-1994     Ontario Oil and Gas Ltd    
14-05-2018     Greek Warrior     VLCC     07-09-2000     Polembros Shipping    
14-05-2018     Amazon Guardian     POST PANAMAX MT     01-10-1999     Sun Enterprises    
14-05-2018     Baruc     SP FR LPG     31-05-1991     Transgas Shipping Lines    
14-05-2018     Nofit     MPP     18-03-1997     Undisclosed    
10-05-2018     Silver Glory     VLCC     20-04-2001     Sinokor Merchant Marine    

