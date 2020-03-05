Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 9

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 5, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 27 – March 4, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-03-2020     Strait Mas     FEEDERMAX     08-11-1994     Temas Line    
28-02-2020     Jinan     TWEENDECKER     26-03-1984     Unifleet Management    
28-02-2020     Armada Papua     FEEDERMAX     21-05-1993     Salam Pacific    
28-02-2020     Yu Hua     HANDYMAX     15-06-1994     Dragon Wealth    
28-02-2020     NPS Century     CAPESIZE     28-03-2000     National Power Supply    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com