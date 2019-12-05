Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 48
Thursday December 5, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 28 – December 4, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|02-12-2019
|Frio Dolphin
|REEFER
|30-03-1989
|Baltmed Reefer Services
|02-12-2019
|Wan Hai 202
|HANDY CONTAINER
|28-02-1990
|Wan Hai Lines
|30-11-2019
|Karadeniz Powership Suat Bey
|SMALL TANKER
|30-04-1992
|Karpower
|29-11-2019
|Valaris 6002
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|16-02-2001
|Valaris
|29-11-2019
|Valaris JU 96
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-06-1982
|Valaris
|28-11-2019
|Ever Diamond
|PANAMAX CONT
|18-08-1998
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|28-11-2019
|Uni Ahead
|HANDY CONTAINER
|30-08-1997
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|28-11-2019
|Uni Angel
|HANDY CONTAINER
|26-09-1997
|Evergreen Marine Corp