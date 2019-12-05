Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 48

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 5, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 28 – December 4, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
02-12-2019     Frio Dolphin     REEFER     30-03-1989     Baltmed Reefer Services    
02-12-2019     Wan Hai 202     HANDY CONTAINER     28-02-1990     Wan Hai Lines    
30-11-2019     Karadeniz Powership Suat Bey     SMALL TANKER     30-04-1992     Karpower    
29-11-2019     Valaris 6002     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     16-02-2001     Valaris    
29-11-2019     Valaris JU 96     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-06-1982     Valaris    
28-11-2019     Ever Diamond     PANAMAX CONT     18-08-1998     Evergreen Marine Corp    
28-11-2019     Uni Ahead     HANDY CONTAINER     30-08-1997     Evergreen Marine Corp    
28-11-2019     Uni Angel     HANDY CONTAINER     26-09-1997     Evergreen Marine Corp    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

