Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 44

Thursday November 5, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 29 – November 4, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-11-2020     Maher     MPP     01-09-1990     Hartland Marine    
04-11-2020     Tag 22     PSV     31-01-1997     Tag Offshore Ltd    
02-11-2020     Amina H     REEFER     26-05-1989     Tek Management    
02-11-2020     Stellar Liberty     CAPESIZE     23-11-1993     Polaris Shipping    
02-11-2020     Stellar Ocean     CAPESIZE     28-02-1994     Polaris Shipping    
31-10-2020     Dynamic Producer     FPSO TANKER     20-01-1987     Petroserv    
31-10-2020     Noble Danny Adkins     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     07-05-1999     Noble Drilling    
31-10-2020     Noble Jim Day     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     15-09-1999     Noble Drilling    
30-10-2020     Karnika     LARGE CRUISE     01-07-1990     Jalesh Cruises    
30-10-2020     Mikawa     MPP     07-07-2006     NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd    

