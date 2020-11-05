Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 44
Thursday November 5, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 29 – November 4, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|05-11-2020
|Maher
|MPP
|01-09-1990
|Hartland Marine
|04-11-2020
|Tag 22
|PSV
|31-01-1997
|Tag Offshore Ltd
|02-11-2020
|Amina H
|REEFER
|26-05-1989
|Tek Management
|02-11-2020
|Stellar Liberty
|CAPESIZE
|23-11-1993
|Polaris Shipping
|02-11-2020
|Stellar Ocean
|CAPESIZE
|28-02-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|31-10-2020
|Dynamic Producer
|FPSO TANKER
|20-01-1987
|Petroserv
|31-10-2020
|Noble Danny Adkins
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|07-05-1999
|Noble Drilling
|31-10-2020
|Noble Jim Day
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|15-09-1999
|Noble Drilling
|30-10-2020
|Karnika
|LARGE CRUISE
|01-07-1990
|Jalesh Cruises
|30-10-2020
|Mikawa
|MPP
|07-07-2006
|NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd