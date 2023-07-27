Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 29

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 27, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 20 – July 26, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-07-2023     Green Explorer     REEFER     02-07-1991     Green Reefers AS    
24-07-2023     Yang Fan     PANAMAX BULKER     14-01-1997     Xingchen Industrial    
23-07-2023     Zheng Hao     PANAMAX BULKER     01-03-1997     Fujian Ocean Shipping    
23-07-2023     Zheng Jie     PANAMAX BULKER     01-04-1997     Fujian Ocean Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

