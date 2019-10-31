Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 43

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 31, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 24 – October 31, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
30-10-2019     PT Progress     Yuantai Fuel Trading     26-05-1972     Singapore    
28-10-2019     Eastern Glory     Jin Hao Ship Management     16-06-1986     Taiwan, China    
28-10-2019     Success Total XXXI     Soechi Lines     09-03-1992     Indonesia    
28-10-2019     Reunion     Costamare     01-01-1992     Greece    
25-10-2019     GS Grand     Shipmate     01-03-1991     Singapore    
25-10-2019     Delight     Seven Islands Shipping     30-04-1992     India    
25-10-2019     Ore Bayovar     Vale SA     20-02-1998     Brazil    
24-10-2019     Yong Xia     Rong Cheng Great Dragon Shipping     14-03-1989     South Korea    
24-10-2019     Sai Sunshine     Sai Shipping     01-01-1999     India    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

