Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 8

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 22, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 15 – February 21, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
21-02-2018     Moscow Kremlin     AFRAMAX     14-12-1998     Novoship    
21-02-2018     Kuban     AFRAMAX     24-01-2000     Novoship    
20-02-2018     SIS Pioneer     AHTS     31-03-1982     Seaport International Shipping    
19-02-2018     Pacific Pioneer     AFRAMAX     01-12-1998     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
19-02-2018     Yangtze Star     VLCC     03-08-1994     Polembros Shipping    
19-02-2018     Chokang Sunrise     CAPESIZE     24-03-1995     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
18-02-2018     NSO Crusader     AHTS     27-01-1984     Nor Supply Offshore    
16-02-2018     Ikaluk     AHTS     27-04-1983     FEMCO    
15-02-2018     Captain Joy     FEEDERMAX     01-05-1996     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

