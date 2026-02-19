Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 7
Thursday February 19, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 12 – February 18, 2026
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|17-02-2026
|Sunny Spruce
|FEEDER
|Apr 1996
|KMTC
|16-02-2026
|Atlas
|MPP
|Oct 1995
|Alphamoon Shipping Management
|16-02-2026
|Rich Lucky 13
|MPP
|Feb 1994
|Friends Shipping Co
|15-02-2026
|Diana
|PANAMAX MT
|Apr 2004
|Aleah Shipping
|13-02-2026
|Chiltern
|HANDY TANKER
|Jan 1999
|Millennium Ships Management