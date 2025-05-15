Anemoi and Partners to Develop Rotor Sail Designs for Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anemoi sees growing interest in wind-propulsion systems from the tanker segment. Image Credit: Anemoi

Wind propulsion firm Anemoi Marine Technologies has partnered with Hafnia, Guangzhou Shipyard International and classification society DNV to advance rotor sail technology for the tanker segment.

The collaboration will focus on developing integration designs for 50,000 dwt tankers, Anemoi said in an email statement on Thursday.

As part of the project, Anemoi and Hafnia will carry out engineering studies to figure out how Rotor Sails can be safely and efficiently installed on the deck of MR tankers. This will also include planning the electrical and control systems needed for the technology.

The studies will also look at how Rotor Sails can help improve the ships' energy efficiency.

Anemoi noted that interest in wind propulsion systems like rotor sails is growing in the tanker market, driven by the need to cut fuel consumption and enhance operational efficiency.

"Our partnership with Hafnia, alongside GSI and DNV, will ensure a new generation of MR tankers that utilises Rotor Sails to improve their efficiency and sustainability credentials hits the water in the not-too-distant future," Nick Contopoulos, chief production and partnerships officer of Anemoi, said.