Petro Inspect Group Appoints Director Sales and Marketing

Alex Tang , Director, Sales & Marketing. Image Credit: Petro Inspect

Petro Inspect Group today announced the appointment of Mr. Alex Tang as its Director Sales and Marketing effective July 2, 2018.

"The challenges with the mandatory use of MFM (Mass Flow Meter) for MGO barges by July 2019 in Singapore, followed by further challenges that would be faced by the global shipping industry by the IMO 2020 Rule enforcement (reduction in the maximum sulfur content of high sulphur fuel oil from 3.5% to 0.5% on January 1, 2020), the hire could not have been at a better time," said Owner and founder, Kaivan H. Chinoy.

"Alex will not only be involved in business development but with his unique skills as a Marine Fuels Specialist, he will be playing a leading role in Fuel Quantity and Quality aspects as well as other testing regimes of water and lubes consultancy works to global ship-owners."

Tang has a Chemical Engineering Degree from National University of Singapore, is a Chartered Marine Scientist Member of the IMarEST (Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology) UK, and has 20+ years of experience dealing with Marine Fuels.

Tang was most recently with Bureau Veritas (VeriFuel) as Head of Bunker in Singapore and Regional Business Development Manager for Asia, and has previously held positions with firms including BP and Lloyd's Register.

"It is privilege and a great pleasure to be a part of a young and rapidly growing company as Petro Inspect," said Tang.

"I am a strong believer of fit for purposes philosophy; marine fuel is meant for bunkering rather than de-bunkering. I have seen far too many fuel testing companies over the years who only focus on specifications and sending out reports, rather than giving advice and proper guidance to deal with contaminated fuels and we intend to change that."

Contact details for Alex Tang are as follows:

T: +65 6717-7140

C: +65 88001668

t.alex@petro-inspect.com

ops@petro-inspect.com

Director, Sales & Marketing

Petro Inspect Asia Pte. Ltd

77 High Street #05-13

High Street Plaza

Singapore 179433