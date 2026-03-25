LR Approves SeaARCTOS Sulfur Emissions Reporting System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system can be attached to the ship’s funnel. Image Credit: SeaARCTOS

Lloyd's Register (LR) has granted type approval to exhaust monitoring firm SeaARCTOS for its sulfur emissions tracking and reporting device.

The ARCTOS-1 system can be attached to a ship’s funnel, where it measures exhaust gases as they are released, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

It tracks sulfur dioxide (SO2) and carbon dioxide (CO2), allowing operators to monitor emissions levels in real time.

The data is automatically sent to the cloud, providing both shipowners and regulators with independent access to emissions information without the need for manual checks.

The system can be installed on the ship’s funnel in less than an hour and weighs 3.5 kg, according to the firm’s website.

“As global sulphur limits tighten and Emission Control Areas expand, continuous and independent monitoring will become increasingly important for both compliance and enforcement,” it said