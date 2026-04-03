ClassNK Approves Autonomous Navigation System for Container Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Genbu. Image Credit: ClassNK/ Nippon Foundation

Japan’s classification society ClassNK has approved an autonomous navigation system installed on a container ship.

The system was fitted on the container ship Genbu, developed under the MEGURI2040 Fully Autonomous Ship Program led by the Nippon Foundation, ClassNK said in an email statement on Friday.

ClassNK said the approval confirms that the system meets its safety and operational guidelines for automated and autonomous ship functions.

The vessel was built by Kyokuyo Shipyard Corporation, with ship management handled by IKOUs Corporation and operations conducted by Suzuyo Marine.

Autonomous navigation technologies are being developed to reduce human error and ease crew workload. In Japan, they are also seen as a way to support domestic shipping routes amid an ageing seafarer workforce.

The approval provides formal recognition of the system’s safety and reliability, supporting wider industry adoption of autonomous shipping technologies.