Gasum Extends Bio-LNG Agreement With Wasaline

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wasline's ship the Aurora Botnia uses a combination of bio-LNG from Gasum and battery power. Image Credit: Wasaline

Energy company Gasum has extended a bio-LNG supply agreement with shipping firm Wasaline.

The agreement between the two firms has been extended into 2027, Gasum said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Wasline's ship the Aurora Botnia uses a combination of bio-LNG from Gasum and battery power on its route between Finland and Sweden.

"Bio-LNG has played a central role in reducing our environmental footprint, and, together with batteries, eventually in establishing the first credible green shipping corridor across the Baltic Sea," Peter Ståhlberg, managing director of Wasaline, said in the statement.

"Gasum has proven to be a dependable partner for us in this effort.

"Gasum’s ability to deliver stable, high-quality bio-LNG is essential to our strategy, and we look forward to continuing the cooperation."