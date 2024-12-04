BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 18-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at an 18-month low. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in 18 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $577.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since June 2023.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $4.50/mt to $496.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $759/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.79/bl to $73.62/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $551/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4/mt to $499.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1/mt to $545.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $549/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $73.86/bl as of 6:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.