LR-Backed Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre Appoints Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nikos Kakalis is the new managing director of MERC. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR)-backed non-profit industry collaboration, the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (MERC), has appointed its new managing director.

Nikos Kakalis has been appointed for the role, Lloyd's Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub said in an email statement on Thursday.

Kakalis joins from Lloyd's Register, where he currently serves as global bulk carriers segment director.

He succeeds Stelios Korkodilos.

MERC was co-established by the Lloyd's Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub together with shipowners Capital Group, Navios Maritime Partners, Neda Maritime Agency, Star Bulk and Thenamaris (Ships Management) Inc., with enabling support from Lloyd's Register.

The centre works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the global fleet by promoting scalable technical and operational efficiency solutions.

"Decarbonising the existing fleet is the defining challenge facing the maritime industry," Kakalis said.