BUNKER JOBS: DFDS Seeks Decarbonisation Project Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: DFDS

Shipping firm DFDS is seeking to hire a decarbonisation project manager in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of project management experience, as well as professional experience in shipping or logistics, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

In collaboration with colleagues and stakeholders, you will develop and manage individual projects that will deliver the greenhouse gas reductions necessary to meet stated targets, with a particular focus on our operational activities.

Ensure project progress, delivery on milestones and handover to business units at project closure

Define and track relevant project-specific KPI's.

Work closely with colleagues in the Decarbonisation Team to ensure that decarbonisation projects are effectively translated from pathways, and that potential risks, costs, benefits and trade-offs are properly identified and assessed

Communicate effectively with stakeholders to ensure that decarbonisation projects are aligned with broader organizational goals and objectives, and that relevant stakeholders are informed of progress and milestones

Work with suppliers, operating businesses and functional experts to assess opportunities, risks and develop business cases and clear implementation plans

Connect with external and internal experts to continuously monitor a fast-changing technology, legislative and vendor landscape

Work with site and procurement teams, coaching them in effective management of renewable projects and connecting site teams with experts and previous learnings.

Occasionally present business cases for projects to the Decarbonisation Board

Actively contribute to relevant aspects of DFDS's decarbonisation strategy

