BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Trader in Stamford, Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering has more than 100 employees worldwide. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Stamford, Connecticut.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the shipping or bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As a bunker trader you will play a major part in driving our business forward in terms of revenue and customer satisfaction," the company said.

"You will be responsible for driving sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit.

"In addition, you will handle pipeline and forecast management and lead customer meetings."

